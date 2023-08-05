Madhu Bangarappa directs officers to resolve issue of granting land for displaced families due to Sharavathi project

August 05, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - Shivamogga

Shivamogga

Minister for Education Madhu Bangarappa has instructed the officers of Shivamogga district to resolve the issue of granting alternative land to families that parted with their land for the Sharavathi Valley Hydroelectric Project decades ago.

In a meeting with senior officers of the district in Shivamogga on Saturday, Mr. Madhu Bangarappa, who is also the minister in charge of the district, said both Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar were interested in fulfilling the promises. The government would find a solution to end the long-pending issue.

Before the elections, the Congress had taken out a series of protests, conducted a rally, and assured the people of resolving the issue. “The officers have to work out the plan so that the affected families get ownership of the land they are entitled to.”

The minister also took exception to booking cases against farmers in Sorab taluk. He suggested the officers withdraw the cases.

Deputy Commissioner R. Selvamani and other officers were present. A few representatives of the farmers, fighting for the displaced families also attended the meeting.

