ADVERTISEMENT

Madhu Bangarappa directs officers to resolve issue of granting land for displaced families due to Sharavathi project

August 05, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Education Madhu Bangarappa has instructed the officers of Shivamogga district to resolve the issue of granting alternative land to families. | Photo Credit: File photo

Shivamogga

Minister for Education Madhu Bangarappa has instructed the officers of Shivamogga district to resolve the issue of granting alternative land to families that parted with their land for the Sharavathi Valley Hydroelectric Project decades ago.

In a meeting with senior officers of the district in Shivamogga on Saturday, Mr. Madhu Bangarappa, who is also the minister in charge of the district, said both Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar were interested in fulfilling the promises. The government would find a solution to end the long-pending issue. 

Before the elections, the Congress had taken out a series of protests, conducted a rally, and assured the people of resolving the issue. “The officers have to work out the plan so that the affected families get ownership of the land they are entitled to.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The minister also took exception to booking cases against farmers in Sorab taluk. He suggested the officers withdraw the cases.

Deputy Commissioner R. Selvamani and other officers were present. A few representatives of the farmers, fighting for the displaced families also attended the meeting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US