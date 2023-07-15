Madhu Bangarappa calls for restraint while handling forest encroachment cases

July 15, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - Shivamogga

Shivamogga

Minister for Education Madhu Bangarappa has instructed the officers of Forest Department to work with restraint while handling cases related to the encroachment of forest lands. The crops cultivated by farmers should not be destroyed, he said.

In a review meeting at Sagar on Saturday, July 15, Madhu Bangarappa, who is also Minister in charge of Shivamogga district, said the State government would resolve the issue related to those who lost their land for the Sharavathi Hydel project and the bagair-hukuk cultivators of the district. “However, we cannot tolerate encroaching upon forest land and assaulting government officials entrusted with the responsibilities of protecting forests,” he said.

Further, he said the government would soon hold a meeting to resolve the technical and legal issues related to revenue and forest lands in Shivamogga district.

Beluru Gopal Krishna, Sagar MLA, instructed the officers to take the necessary measures to arrest anti-social elements, who disturb law and order, and issue externment orders against them.

Assistant Commissioner Pallavi Sathenahalli, Rohan Jagadeesh, ASP; and others were present at the meeting.

