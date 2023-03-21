ADVERTISEMENT

  Maddur, Srirangapatna identified as expenditure-sensitive constituencies in Mandya district

March 21, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Maddur and Srirangapatna Assembly constituencies had been identified as expenditure-sensitive constituencies in Mandya district.

A statement from the Deputy Commissioner of Mandya H.N. Gopala Krishna, who is also the District Election Officer, said there were seven Assembly constituencies in Mandya district out of which Maddur and Srirangapatna, both general constituencies, had been identified as expenditure-sensitive..

The other constituencies in the district include Malavalli, which is a reserved segment, and Melukote, Mandya, Nagamangala and K.R. Pet, all general constituencies.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A team headed by Chief Accounts Officer of Mandya Zilla Panchayat Dhananjaya has been constituted to monitor election expenditure in the district. Mr. Dhananjaya, who is the election expenditure monitoring team’s nodal officer, will be assisted by assistant nodal officers in each taluk.

Meanwhile out of the total 1,798 polling stations spread across the seven constituencies in the district, 24 were classified as ‘vulnerable’ while 319 others have been classified as ‘critical’.

A control room has been established to receive public complaints. The public can contact landline number 1950, email: deomandya1@gmail.com or website: mandya.nic.in

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US