  Maddur, Srirangapatna identified as expenditure-sensitive constituencies in Mandya district

March 21, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - MYSURU

Maddur and Srirangapatna Assembly constituencies had been identified as expenditure-sensitive constituencies in Mandya district.

A statement from the Deputy Commissioner of Mandya H.N. Gopala Krishna, who is also the District Election Officer, said there were seven Assembly constituencies in Mandya district out of which Maddur and Srirangapatna, both general constituencies, had been identified as expenditure-sensitive..

The other constituencies in the district include Malavalli, which is a reserved segment, and Melukote, Mandya, Nagamangala and K.R. Pet, all general constituencies.

A team headed by Chief Accounts Officer of Mandya Zilla Panchayat Dhananjaya has been constituted to monitor election expenditure in the district. Mr. Dhananjaya, who is the election expenditure monitoring team’s nodal officer, will be assisted by assistant nodal officers in each taluk.

Meanwhile out of the total 1,798 polling stations spread across the seven constituencies in the district, 24 were classified as ‘vulnerable’ while 319 others have been classified as ‘critical’.

A control room has been established to receive public complaints. The public can contact landline number 1950, email: deomandya1@gmail.com or website: mandya.nic.in