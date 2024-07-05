MADB to take up construction of footbridges on priority, says Manjunath Gowda

Malenadu Area Development Board chairman R.M. Manjunath Gowda has said the board will take up construction of a footbridge at Baise village in Hosanagar taluk, where a woman died after falling from the make-shift footbridge, on Thursday.

In a communiqué to the media, Mr. Gowda said the death was unfortunate. He would convey his condolences to the family members of the deceased. The board would take up the construction of the footbridge immediately at the village.

Besides that, he said, he had already suggested legislators of the Malnad region to suggest footbridges, wherever necessary, in their constituencies. The board would hold a meeting soon and take a decision on the construction of footbridges.

Shashikala, 43, died after falling from the footbridge made of areca trees, on Thursday. She was washed away in the stream, during the rain. Her family members traced her body about a kilometre away from the footbridge.

