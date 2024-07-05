GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

MADB to take up construction of footbridges on priority, says Manjunath Gowda

Published - July 05, 2024 08:04 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Malenadu Area Development Board chairman R.M. Manjunath Gowda has said the board will take up construction of a footbridge at Baise village in Hosanagar taluk, where a woman died after falling from the make-shift footbridge, on Thursday.

In a communiqué to the media, Mr. Gowda said the death was unfortunate. He would convey his condolences to the family members of the deceased. The board would take up the construction of the footbridge immediately at the village.

Besides that, he said, he had already suggested legislators of the Malnad region to suggest footbridges, wherever necessary, in their constituencies. The board would hold a meeting soon and take a decision on the construction of footbridges.

Shashikala, 43, died after falling from the footbridge made of areca trees, on Thursday. She was washed away in the stream, during the rain. Her family members traced her body about a kilometre away from the footbridge.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.