MADB decides to seek funds to build footbridges, hanging bridges in Malnad villages

The Malnad Area Development Board (MADB) has resolved to submit a proposal to seek ₹195.73 crore from the State government to build hanging bridges and footbridges in Malnad areas that lack road connectivity.

This was decided in an all-member meeting held at the MADB headquarters in Shivamogga on Saturday, under the chairmanship of R.M. Manjunath Gowda, who heads the board.

Mr. Manjunath Gowda said many villages in the Malnad areas become islands during the rainy season. Recently, a woman died while crossing a makeshift footbridge in Hosanagar taluk of Shivamogga. “The legislators representing the Malnad region have submitted pleas for nearly 200 bridges. The board proposes to seek funds under the NABARD-supported project from the State government. The Chief Minister has given assurance to provide funds,” he said.

The legislators, who attended the meeting, supported the proposal. Manjunath Bhandari of the Congress, Gururaj Gantihole of the BJP, Sharada Puryanaik of the JD(S), who are all members of the board, said that their constituencies require footbridges and hanging bridges. A couple of members also suggested provision for utilising the funds to construct roads in some constituencies.

Mr. Manjunath Gowda said that the proposal would be submitted to the State government and all the members would meet Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to seek funds. “Let us hold a meeting of the MADB either in Belagavi or Bengaluru during the next Legislature session and meet the Chief Minister to seek funds,” he said.

The members also gave approval for the action plan for the year 2024-25. The board has 85 legislators as members. They have submitted proposals for works with an estimated cost of ₹35 lakh each. Besides that, the board decided to take up the pending work as well.

Legislators including Belur Gopalakrishna, S.N. Channabasappa, Bhima Naik, Dhananjay Sarji, D.S. Arun, D.G. Shantanagowda, Vithal Somanna Halagekar, G.H. Srinivas, MADB secretary C.S. Gayathri, and other officers were present at the meeting.

