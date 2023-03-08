Madal’s statement on ‘any areca farmer’ earning crores irks many growers

March 08, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - Hassan

BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa’s statement on the ‘crores-worth’ income that an average areca grower gets in Channagiri taluk has raised many eyebrows. Areca growers, reacting to his statement, argued that small growers would hardly earn any income and the big planters, who make substantial profit, were very few in number.

Mr. Virupakshappa, an accused in the bribe-trap case, appeared amidst his supporters in Channagiri on Tuesday after he got interim bail. During the Lokayukta raid on his offices and residences following the trap and arrest of his son Prashanth Mada, more than ₹8 crore was seized.

The MLA, referring to the money seized, said it was all legally earned. “Any average areca grower in Chanangiri keeps ₹2.5 crore to ₹ 3 crore at his residence. It’s not a big thing in Channagiri, which is known for areca cultivation,” he explained. The MLA owns 125 acres of areca plantation. Besides that, his family owns areca-mandis (market), and owns stone crushers.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Madal variety’

His statement on “average areca growers” has gone viral on social media and also triggered strong reactions. Many wanted to know which variety of areca the MLA grew to earn crores of rupees, and a few wondered whether they could also get ‘Madal variety’ areca plants.

In the recent years areca plantations of Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru districts have been badly hit by leaf-spot and yellow-leaf diseases, bringing down the earnings abysmally.

Mahesh H.S. Hulkuli, vice-president of the Malnad Areca Marketing Cooperative Society (Mamcos), condemned the BJP MLA’s statement. “The traditional growers of areca in Malnad hardly get yield of eight quintals per acre. It could go up to 12 quintals in areas like Channagiri and Tarikere, which are plain lands (bayaluseeme). The cost of production is also high in plains, compared to traditionally areca growing areas of Malnad. Considering the expenses involved in the cultivation, growers earn hardly ₹50,000 per acre”, he said.

”I wish the State government honours Madal Virupakshappa with the Krishi Pandita award, considering his ‘skills’ in making huge profits in areca plantations,” said Ramesh Hegde, an areca grower.

Mr. Hegde explained, “Even if a grower gets a yield of 10 quintals of areca in an acre, his earnings will be around ₹4.5 lakh, if he gets an average of ₹45,000 per quintal. He would earn approximately ₹22.5 lakh if he owned five acres. And, if the cost of production is taken into account, the net income will be far less.”