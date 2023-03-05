Madal case: Congress calls for two-hour State bandh on March 9

March 05, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - Bengaluru

The arrest of V. Prashanth Madal, son of Channagiri MLA Madal Virupakshappa, by Lokayukta on bribery charges, is taking a political turn with weeks to go before the Assembly elections.

While the cash-for-contract has publicly embarrassed the ruling BJP that is already under pressure from allegations of 40% commission in public works, the Congress on Sunday announced a State-wide two-hour bandh on March 9. The Channagiri BJP MLA is seen as a close aide of former Chief Minister and Lingayat leader B.S. Yediyurappa.

The Congress is likely to escalate the issue to further embarrass the BJP government as well as its two top leaders --- Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah --- who in their rallies, are seeking another term for the BJP on the plank of corruption–free governance.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai --– in a bid to claim the moral high ground ---- on Sunday reiterated that the BJP had strengthened Lokayukta. “We have strengthened Lokayukta. We have shown that we can take action against our own partymen if a mistake is committed. This is our moral strength,” he told reporters at Balehonnur in Chikkaamagalur district. On the other hand, he said: “The Congress tried to cover up corruption by diluting the Lokayukta’s powers. The then Minister Puttarangasetty would have been in trouble if Lokayukta was stronger.”

DKS’s appeal

However, KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar told reporters at Koratagere in Tumakuru district that the Congress would hold the two-hour bandh to create awareness about the “corrupt” BJP government among the public. He said: “The two-hour peaceful bandh will not cause inconvenience to the general public. Transport, education and health sectors would be spared. I appeal to the trading community to shut business for two hours on March 9 between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. to participate in the bandh.”

Mr. Shivakumar said: “The Chief Minister repeatedly asked for evidence of corruption. Now, the Lokayukta has given the evidence. I urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi to sack the Chief Minister.”

Action against Madal?

Meanwhile, the saffron party functionaries acknowledged that the party had been left red-faced and deeply embarrassed after the legislator’s son was arrested and a huge pile of cash was seized, the visuals of which are in the public domain now.

Sources indicated that the party is likely to remove Mr. Virupakshappa from the party in case his arrest becomes inevitable. “With Prime Minister returning to Karnataka on March 12, such an action is likely before that. The development has become an embarrassment for the Prime Minister, who has been speaking up on corruption issues. The central leadership has taken note of it,” they said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Virupakshappa has been absconding ever since the Lokayukta police arrested his son on Thursday. The Lokayukta police have formed special teams to locate the MLA and arrest him, even as he is expected to approach the court seeking anticipatory bail on Monday.