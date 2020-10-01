MACC, Nehru Yuva Kendra join hands for FitIndia ride

MANGALURU

The Nehru Yuva Kendra, Mangaluru, under the Union Ministry of Sports, and Mangalore Bicycle Club (MACC) jointly organised ‘FitIndia’ ride to mark one year of FitIndia campaign here during the weekend.

Flagging off the ride from Mangaluru City Corporation early in the morning, Kendra convener Raghuveer Sooterpet said the campaign was able to create awareness about being fit. Cycling, he said, one of the prominent modes of being fit. About 25 riders participated in the group ride till Tannirbhavi creating awareness. Older riders Panambur Abdul Mohammed and Joesph Periera inspired many. MACC’s convener Anil Shet and others were present.

Cycles for Change

Meanwhile, the three cycling clubs in the city, MACC, Mangalore Bicycle Club and We Are Cycling (WERC), joined hands with Mangaluru Smart City Ltd., in organising an awareness ride for kids and families to promote cycling in the city on Sunday.

Cycles for Change, a Government of India initiative, aims to encourage cities to implement quick cycling-friendly interventions in the wake of the pandemic with the support of residents and help of experts. Sunday’s ride introduced kids and residents to proposed bicycle routes that were to be developed as dedicated corridors for cycling. Experts have identified several lanes and bylanes across the city that could be developed as bicycle corridors.