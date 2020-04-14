Karnataka

Maalakaraddi mourns M.V. Rajasekharan

The former Minister and BJP leader A.B. Maalakaraddi has expressed condolences over the demise of the former Union Minister and veteran Congress leader M.V. Rajasekharan. Dr. Maalakaraddi, who recalled his association with Rajasekharan, said that the latter’s concern for the development of rural areas was laudable. “He was my good friend, adviser and had also given me guidance during my 40-year political career,” he added.

