M.A. Momin dead

Urdu writer and Calligraphy expert M.A. Momin died in Hubballi on Sunday due to COVID-19 related complications. He was 72.

He frequently organised Urdu learning training courses for non-native Urdu speakers. He also conducted calligraphy training sessions for school and college students. He was an active member of Idara Farogh-e-Urdu Hubli, a literary organisation.

Momin was famous for his Nizamat or anchoring Urdu Shayari sessions across North Karnataka districts. He was a recipient of Karnataka Urdu Academy award.