M. Ramgopal Shetty, founder of Dr. M.V. Shetty Group of Colleges, passes away

MANGALURU

14 September 2020 13:39 IST

M. Ramgopal Shetty, a doctor and the founder secretary and executive officer of Dr. M.V. Shetty Memorial Trust, Mangaluru, which manages Dr. M. V. Shetty Group of Colleges passed away here on Monday. He was 75.

He is survived by wife Hima Urmila Shetty and daughters Divyanjali Shetty and Rohila Shetty.

Advertising

Advertising

The trust manages a college of nursing, a school of nursing, a college of physiotherapy, a college of speech and hearing, an institute of allied health sciences, a college of social work, Leelavathi Shetty College of Education and a college of medical laboratory and technology.

Dr. Shetty was the executive member in the Rehabilitation Council of India. He was the member of the Syndicate of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS), Bengaluru and Mangalore University.

Dr. Shetty had his early education at St. Aloysius High School, Mangaluru and completed his professional education in Kasturba Medical College (KMC), Mangaluru. Later he went to the U.K. on a vascular surgery fellowship. On his return, he served as Assistant Professor in Surgery at KMC and worked there till 1989.

He was instrumental in setting up the blood bank at the Government Wenlock Hospital in the city.

His father, late Dr. M. V. Shetty, was a professor of surgery at KMC, Mangaluru, and he was also the honorary medical officer at the Wenlock Hospital and Commandant of Dakshina Kannada Home Guards.