M. Mahadevappa, former Vice-Chancellor of UAS-Dharwad, no more

M. Mahadevappa, retired Vice-Chancellor of the University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS), Dharwad, passed away at his residence in Mysuru early on Saturday. He was 84.

Prof. Mahadevappa, a Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri awardee, who is acknowledged for his research in developing improved rice varieties for cultivation in the State, is survived by his wife, son, and daughter.

Sources close to the family said Prof. Mahadevappa had been ailing for some time now. The body was kept at his residence in Lakshmipuram, behind RTO West office, in Mysuru for public viewing on Saturday. The last rites will be performed at his native village of Madapura in Chamarajanagar on Sunday.

The seer of Suttur Mutt, Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swami, was among the people who paid their last respects to Prof. Mahadevapppa in Mysuru. Karnataka Sugarcane Growers’ Association president Kurubur Shanthakumar also mourned the death.

In a long and illustrious career as an agricultural scientist, Prof. Mahadevappa was a professor and scientist as UAS, Bengaluru, before serving as Vice-Chancellor of UAS, Dharwad, between 1994 and 2000. He was also chairman of the Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board, Government of India, New Delhi, between January 2001 and August 2002. He had also served as director of JSS Rural Development Foundation in Mysuru since 2003.