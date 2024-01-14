ADVERTISEMENT

M.B. Patil to lead State delegation to Davos

January 14, 2024 05:25 am | Updated 05:25 am IST - BENGALURU

Karnataka delegation led by M.B. Patil to attend World Economic Forum-2024 in Davos, Switzerland, without Chief Minister and IT/BT Minister.

The Hindu Bureau

A Karnataka delegation led by Major and Medium Industries Minister M.B. Patil will leave on Sunday to attend the annual World Economic Forum-2024 to be held in Davos, Switzerland, from January 15 to 19.

The delegation includes L.K. Athiq Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister, Ekarup Kaur, Secretary, IT/BT, S. Selvakumar, Principal Secretary, Department of Commerce and Industry, Gunjan Krishna, Commissioner of Commerce & Industries, and Mahesh, CEO, Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB), among others, said a press release.

CM not going

As against the earlier plans, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has decided not to travel to Davos as he has to attend several meetings, including the State Cabinet, in the coming week, official sources said.

IT/BT and RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge also decided not to travel to Davos as he has to attend various meetings related to the department, official sources said.

