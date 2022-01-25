M. B. Patil to head Congress Campaign Committee in Karnataka

Bengaluru

25 January 2022 15:26 IST

The former Minister will be in charge of drawing up a strategy for elections and campaigning, identification of leaders for campaigning, communication and publicity

Former Water Resources Minister M.B. Patil was appointed president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Campaign Committee on January 25.

A communique from AICC General Secretary K.C. Venugopal said that the appointment was approved by AICC president Sonia Gandhi.

Advertising

Advertising

Sources said that the proposal to make Mr. Patil head of the Campaign Committee had been made about four months ago, and that the appointment came with the party moving into election mode. An important party position in an election year, Mr. Patil will be in charge of drawing up a strategy for elections and campaigning, identification of leaders for campaigning, communication and publicity.

Sources said that he will be working closely with KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar with regard to the elections. It is learnt that the candidature of Mr. Patil for the post had been pushed by Leader of Opposition and Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah.