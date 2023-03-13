ADVERTISEMENT

M. B. Patil complains of attempts to retrieve his call records

March 13, 2023 10:29 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Congress campaign committee chairman and Babaleshwar legislator M.B. Patil has complained to the Director-General and Inspector General of Police that there have been attempts to retrieve the call records of his mobile phone as well as his family members and attempts were being made to misuse it.

In a letter, he said that it is learnt that the call history of the phones used by him, his brother and MLC Sunil Gouda Patil, his wife Asha M., son Basanagouda M. Patil, besides the PRO of BLDE institutions Mahantesh Birader is being sought from Kalaburagi, Bagalkote, Belagavi, and other districts. He said that it is an attempt to steal personal data, and attempting to know the call history is crime. “Since elections are nearing, people who are opposed to me are indulging in such activities, which is not in good taste.”

He has urged the police chief to issue necessary directions to the telecom company not to share such data with anyone, and the police and telecom company will be responsible for any theft.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US