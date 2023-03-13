M. B. Patil complains of attempts to retrieve his call records

March 13, 2023 10:29 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - Bengaluru

Congress campaign committee chairman and Babaleshwar legislator M.B. Patil has complained to the Director-General and Inspector General of Police that there have been attempts to retrieve the call records of his mobile phone as well as his family members and attempts were being made to misuse it.

In a letter, he said that it is learnt that the call history of the phones used by him, his brother and MLC Sunil Gouda Patil, his wife Asha M., son Basanagouda M. Patil, besides the PRO of BLDE institutions Mahantesh Birader is being sought from Kalaburagi, Bagalkote, Belagavi, and other districts. He said that it is an attempt to steal personal data, and attempting to know the call history is crime. “Since elections are nearing, people who are opposed to me are indulging in such activities, which is not in good taste.”

He has urged the police chief to issue necessary directions to the telecom company not to share such data with anyone, and the police and telecom company will be responsible for any theft.