Lyricist Kalyan blames ‘astrologer’ for turmoil in his family

Belagavi

05 October 2020 00:48 IST

Kannada film lyricist K. Kalyan has alleged that an “astrologer” had abducted his wife and parents-in-law.

He said at a press conference here on Sunday that he had filed a police complaint against Shivanand Wali, a self-proclaimed astrologer from Bilagi in Bagalkot district, currently living in Belagavi. Mr. Kalyan, in the complaint, said that Mr. Wali had abducted his wife, Ashwini, and her parents, Radhika and Krishna Satvik.

It was alleged in the complaint, filed on Saturday, that Mr. Wali had hypnotised the trio and forced Mr. Krishna to transfer ₹19.8 lakh to his bank account. The “astrologer” had also forced Mr. Krishna to transfer his property to him, Mr. Kalyan said.

Advertising

Advertising

Under the influence of the “astrologer”, the Satviks and their daughter had left Bengaluru and were living in Belagavi, the lyricist alleged. The Satviks, who hail from Belagavi, had shifted to Mr. Kalyan’s residence last year.

Mr. Kalyan charged that Ganga Kulkarni, a cook in his house in Bengaluru, had sowed the seeds of discord in his family. The cook and the “astrologer” allagedly influenced Ms. Ashwini, resulting in her treating Mr. Kalyan as a stranger.

He, however, said that he loved his wife and was hopeful of a reconciliation. “I am sure her behaviour will change if she is counselled. I am confident of regaining her affection. I will write a love song for her and and make her sing it,” he said.

Investigating officers, meanwhile, said Ms. Ashwini had contradicted Mr. Kalyan’s claims. She met inspector B.R. Gaddekar of Mala Maruti police station and told him that the couple were facing problems in their marriage. She also dismissed the charge of abduction, the police said.

She alleged that her husband had subjected her to mental agony and was not carrying out some marital responsibilities. The couple are fighting a divorce case in the family court in Belagavi.

Following Mr. Kalyan’s complaint, Mr. Wali was arrested. Police Commissioner K. Thiyagarajan said the city police were focusing on the financial transactions and property transfer. “Our officers are trying to find out if it was done under duress or if it was a case of fraud, as has been alleged,” he said. He added that the police would not interfere if the case was of civil nature.

He said the women’s helpline in the commissionerate had referred Ms. Ashwini to counsellor Sandeep Patil.

Family meetings

Meanwhile, family members of Mr. Kalyan on Sunday held a series of meetings to resolve the problem between the lyricist and his spouse.

Mr. Kalyan’s brother and sister-in-law met Ms. Ashwini’s parents and other relatives in a bid to end the troubles in the family.