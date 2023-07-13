Lured by huge cash award, teacher loses ₹12.67 lakh to fraudster

July 13, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - KALABURAGI

A fraudster has duped a private school teacher in Kalaburagi city of ₹12.67 lakh on the pretext of offering her a cash prize of ₹30 lakh that she is supposed to have won through a contest organised by a famous TV show.

Meghna Sudreesh Gowda, a resident of Vidya Nagar, became a victim of cyber fraud after she received multiple calls from an unknown number.

According to a complaint with cyber crime police, Ms. Meghna Gowda received multiple calls from an unknown number through which a man introduced himself as Akash Verma and was told that her sim card number has been selected in a lucky draw and that she has won ₹30 lakh cash prize.

He asked her to initially deposit ₹8,200 in a bank account number to receive the cash prize.

Later, the caller, on several occasions, convinced her of the need to transfer similar amounts as part of a procedure to release the cash prize. And, this way, she finally ended up losing ₹12.67 lakh.

When the fraudster became incommunicado, Ms. Meghna Gowda realised that she was conned.

The Cyber Crime, Economic Offences and Narcotics (CEN) Police have registered a case.