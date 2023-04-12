Lupin opens reference lab in Bengaluru as part of pan-India expansion

April 12, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - Bengaluru

Lupin Diagnostics, a part of pharma major Lupin Ltd., has opened a regional reference laboratory in Bengaluru as part of country-wide expansion of its diagnostics networks. Lupin currently has 25 such labs in the country.

Lupin Diagnostics leveraged automation and streamlined processes to deliver highly accurate test results, empowering patients to make informed decisions about their health, said Ravindra Kumar, CEO of Lupin Diagnostics, while addressing a media conference here on Wednesday.

“Accurate diagnosis is crucial for effective disease management. With cutting-edge technology and personalised smart reports, patients and doctors can gain valuable insights into health trends and make informed decisions about treatment options,” he said.

In addition to routine and specialised tests, the laboratory offers a comprehensive range of diagnostics services, including molecular diagnostics, cytogenetics, flow cytometry, cytology, microbiology, serology, haematology, histopathology, immunology, routine biochemistry, among others, he added.

Lupin is also planning to scale up the number of its sample collection centres across the country from 400 currently to 1,000 by the end of financial year 2023.

Lupin currently has a leadership position in the cardiovascular, anti-diabetic, and respiratory segments and has a significant presence in the anti-infective, gastrointestinal (GI), central nervous system (CNS), and women’s health areas. Also, it is the third-largest pharmaceutical company in the U.S. by prescriptions, as per senior executives of the company.