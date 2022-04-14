Lunar Exports adopts Mysuru zoo animals, birds

The management of Mysuru zoo has thanked Lunar Exports Private Limited, Mysuru, for adopting various animals and birds ny paying the adoption fee of ₹10 lakh.

Zoo Executive Director Ajit Kulkarni thanked Bastian J. Kottukapally, Managing Director, Walkmate Footwear, Mysuru, for the contribution and said it will inspire other corporate bodies and charitable institutions to follow suit.

The company has adopted orangutan, tiger, giraffe, chimpanzee, cheetah, lion-tailed macaque, great white pelican, hoolock gibbon, Malabar giant squirrel, green anaconda, common ostrich, meerkat and emu, for one year from March 24, 2022 to March 23, 2023, the release said.