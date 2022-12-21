Lumpy skin disease: More than 21,000 head of cattle perish in State 

December 21, 2022 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - BELAGAVI

A total of 21,305 head of cattle in Karnataka have perished owing to lumpy skin disease (LSD).

Minister for Animal Husbandry Prabhu Chavan informed the Legislative Council on Wednesday that 2,37,194 head of cattle were hit by LSD in 15,977 villages of 234 taluks in the State as on December 19.

However, 1,64,254 of them have been cured of the disease. Of the total 1.14 crore cattle in the State including milch cows, 69.37 lakh, accounting for 60.57% have been vaccinated.

The highest number of deaths had been reported from Belagavi, where 5,335 head of cattle had died, followed by 2,887 and 2,599 in Ballari and Haveri respectively. While Kodagu had not reported a single death, Udupi had reported just two.

The government had fixed a compensation of ₹5,000 each for calves, ₹20,000 for milch cows and ₹30,000 for bullocks that die owing to Lumpy skin disease in the State.

A total compensation of ₹7 crore had already been distributed among the owners of the dead cattle so far. An additional grant of ₹30 crore had been sought from the government for payment of additional compensation to the owners of the dead cattle.