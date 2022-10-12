Lull in rain, but more expected

After two days of downpour, the road near KC Circle in Hubballi turned pathetic on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

With a temporary lull in rainfall, the districts of North Karnataka that were battered by heavy rain on Monday and Tuesday had some relief on Wednesday. However, as per the weather forecast, rain is likely to continue for a couple of days more.

The sudden downpour has already damaged yield and harvested crops in some parts of the districts of Dharwad, Gadag and Haveri and farmers have been advised to take precautionary steps to protect the harvested crops.

Meanwhile, downpour has exposed the unscientific execution of the Smart City works in Hubballi-Dharwad with several newly laid roads getting waterlogged on account of improper drainage system.

While inundation has been a regular feature in the central business district of Hubballi, the downpour resulted in flooding of drains and the consequent waterlogging. Residents of Hubballi-Dharwad took to social media to question the planning of the civic authorities.

Several netizens also posted photographs on how drains have been built in an unscientific manner leading to waterlogging, especially after most of the roads in the central business district being concretised.

Due to rain, several roads of the twin cities have been damaged badly, making them non-motorable.

Girl dead

In Astikatti village of Kalghatgi taluk in Dharwad district, a young girl, Laxmavva V. Patil, was struck by lightning on Tuesday and died. While residents saved a motorcyclist from getting washed away in a stream at Aralikatti village in Kalghatgi taluk, Fire and Emergency Services personnel rescued a man stranded due to a spate in the Tuppari Halla near Dharwad on Tuesday.

Missing complaint

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rajat Ullagaddimath and others have filed a complaint with the Keshwapour Police Station in Hubballi, urging the police to find the former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, who, they said, had gone missing.

They have mentioned in the complaint that while the residents of his constituency were facing hardships due to the downpowr, Mr. Shettar was not to be found.

On Tuesday night, the residents staged a late night protest in front of Mr. Shettar’s residence and they were told that Mr. Shettar was not at home.