Lull in COVID-19 cases brings relief in Mysuru

For the healthcare professionals combating COVID-19 in Mysuru, the last two days have come as a breathing space since no new cases had been reported after April 22. In the morning bulletin on Saturday, there were no cases linked to Mysuru.

As on Saturday, 88 positive cases had been reported from Mysuru and Nanjangud with about 55 active cases.

“On Friday night, one patient P-111 has been discharged from the COVID-19 hospital and more discharges were expected on Saturday as well. As of now, the contagion is under control. The tests on the samples of primary contacts of cases reported from Hebbya village in Nanjangud taluk and also a few contacts of infected persons linked to the Jubilant Generics Limited are in progress,” said Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar.

In Mysuru city, 12 containment zones had been identified and stringent restrictions were in place in these locations. “No movement” sectors had been differentiated around the houses of COVID-19 patients from those areas who had been isolated in the designated hospital here. Such containment strategies had been in force in Nanjangud, a COVID-19 cluster. Mysuru had been designated as a COVID-19 hotspot and lockdown curbs had not been eased in the city as well as Nanjangud unlike the districts that are unaffected by the contagion.