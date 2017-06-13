Lukewarm response to bandh in Mandya, Ramanagaram

The dawn-to-dusk bandh call given by the Kannada Okkoota seeking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention in implementing the Kalasa-Banduri Nala project and demanding a permanent irrigation facility for the parched districts of the Old Mysore region evoked a lukewarm response in Mandya and Ramanagaram districts on Monday.

While Mandya is the heartland of the Cauvery agitation, Ramanagaram is the bastion for sericulture sector-related protests. Surprisingly, the response for the bandh call from the farming community was poor in both districts. According to reports reaching here, no political party staged demonstrations or took out rallies in support of the bandh call.

Nevertheless, members of various Kannada organisations staged protests at different points on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway, between Srirangapatna of Mandya district and Bidadi of Ramanagaram district, and at many taluk centres. They also burnt effigies of Mr. Modi and Parliament members from Karnataka representing the BJP.

The bandh did not affect life in both districts as all government offices, business establishments, banks, hotels, cinema halls and educational institutions functioned normally. The public transport system, including cabs and autorickshaws, also functioned without any disruption.