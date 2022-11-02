LTTS’ new Mysuru campus to hire 1,000 engineers in two years

‘Module X campus’ with capacity to seat over 1,300 engineers who will be working on high-end projects for LTTS’ global clientele has come up on a 35-acre plot

L and T Technology Services (LTTS) has laid out plans to hire over 1,000 engineers in Mysuru over the next two years as it rapidly expands its delivery and design centre in the city to cater to the burgeoning demand for engineering services.

LTTS has launched its new campus in Mysuru to cater to the design and development of embedded solutions, digital products and software engineering.

The new “Module X Campus” houses eight floors with engineers in this centre working on a wide spectrum of services covering multiple industries. The state-of-the-art modern campus has a capacity to seat over 1,300 engineers who will be working on high-end projects for LTTS’ global clientele, according to a release here.

The centre was inaugurated by S.N. Subrahmanyan, CEO and Managing Director, L and T, who also cut the ceremonial ribbon, and Amit Chadha, CEO and Managing Director, LTTS, on Monday.

“Mysuru, with its unique opportunities and pristine surroundings, is a vibrant destination for young professionals seeking the right work-life balance and is one of the key building blocks of LTTS’ success story. As LTTS grows beyond the billion-dollar annual revenue milestone, the vision of developing the Mysuru centre is on fast track to attract new talent and help deliver even greater customer success journeys,” said Mr. Amit Chadha.

The release said the Mysuru campus caters to LTTS’ global clientele in a plethora of engineering domains spanning Embedded, Digital Products and Solutions, Automotive, Telecom and Hi-Tech, VLSI, Medical, Quality, Validation and Verification, Design Automation and Plant Engineering.

The 35-acre LTTS Mysuru campus has rainwater harvesting, STP water recapture and organic farming initiatives, especially the growing of medicinal plants, the release added.