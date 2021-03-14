LTT-Ernakulam Duronto special from Mar. 16

MANGALURU

14 March 2021 02:44 IST

The Railways has decided to reintroduce the Lokamanya Tilak Terminus (LTT), Mumbai-Ernakulam Junction-LTT Mumbai Duronto bi-weekly express as a fully reserved special train.

Train No. 01223 LTT Mumbai-Ernakulam Junction Duronto bi-weekly special on Tuesdays and Saturdays leaves LTT at 8.50 p.m. to reach Ernakulam Junction at 6.10 p.m. the next day with effect from March 16 to June 5, said releases from Konkan Railway and Southern Railway.

The train arrives at Ratnagiri at 1.45 a.m.; Madgaon at 5.40 a.m., Mangaluru Junction at 10.15 a.m. and Kozhikode at 1.22 p.m. on Wednesdays and Sundays.

Train No. 01224 Ernakulam Junction – LTT Mumbai Duronto bi-weekly special on Wednesdays and Sundays leaves Ernakulam at 9.30 p.m. to reach LTT at 6.15 p.m. the next day with effect from March 17 to June 6. The train arrives Kozhikode at 12.47 a.m.; Mangaluru Junction 4.05 a.m.; Madgaon at 8.40 a.m. and Ratnagiri at 12.05 p.m. on Thursdays and Mondays. It will have one First Class AC coach, two 2-Tier AC coaches, eight 3-Tier AC coaches and two luggage-cum-brake van coaches. Advance reservation for the services commences from Saturday.