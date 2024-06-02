GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

LS polls: Yaduveer confident of results to be as per polls projections

Published - June 02, 2024 09:12 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

BJP candidate for Mysuru Lok Sabha seat Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar on Sunday expressed confidence that the results of the Lok Sabha polls will be as per the projections of most exit polls unveiled on Saturday evening.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, Mr. Yaduveer said the exit polls point to a victory for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), and said the BJP government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will return to power because of the good administration it provided for the last ten years.

He was confident of the BJP getting an opportunity to do five more years of service to the people. “We are ready to start work,” he said.

When asked if the exit polls had given him confidence about his victory from Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency, Mr. Yaduveer said he was confident earlier also.

