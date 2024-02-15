LS Polls: Training for Kodagu officers appointed to response teams

February 15, 2024 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - MYSURU

In Kodagu, officers have been appointed for Flying Squad (FST), Static Surveillance (SST), Video Surveillance (VST), and other teams as part of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and a workshop was held for these officers on enforcement of the model code of conduct that comes into effect soon after the notification for the elections, in Madikeri on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner Venkataraja told the officers to function as per the guidelines of the Election Commission, after inaugurating the workshop.

He told the officers to make preparations for conducting the elections in a free and fair manner and to take measures accordingly soon after the announcement of elections. What all the works that were supposed to do once the elections were declared were sensitised at the workshop.

While advising the officers not to give any room for suspicion, he said they can seek the advice of the higher officers in case of a doubt or confusion while executing the orders and enforcing the guidelines.

The officers were told about the steps to be taken in case of seizure of cash, liquor and other valuables and directed them to take action immediately after getting the information on MCC violation for strict enforcement of the poll code.

Superintendent of Police K. Ramarajan, who was present, said the police and the officers have to work in coordination.

