LS polls: Nodal officers appointed in Mandya

February 05, 2024 07:51 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Mandya Deputy Commissioner Kumara has asked the nodal officers appointed in view of the ensuing Lok Sabha elections to make arrangements for the polls.

The district administration appointed the nodal officers in connection with the Parliamentary elections, and the works of each committees will be looked after by the respective nodal officers.

In total, 16 nodal officers have been appointed and the deputy commissioner, at a meeting in Mandya on Monday, asked the officers to work in coordination with regard to the works connected with the elections.

While the SVEEP and Model Code of Conduct Committee’s Nodal Officer will be the CEO of the Mandya Zilla Panchayat, the Law and Order and Security Committee will have the Suprintendent of Police as its nodal officer.

Other committees are like this: Human Resources Committee will be headed by the deputy director of land records; Election training – DIET Principal; Resource Mobilisation – Urban Project Director; Transport Committee – RTO; Cyber Website – NIC officer; EVM management – Social Welfare Officer; Election Expenditure – Zilla Panchayat Chief Accounts Officer; Ballot and Postal Ballot – MIMS Administrator. Likewise, 16 nodal officers have been appointed, a note said here.

