GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

LS polls: Nodal officers appointed in Mandya

February 05, 2024 07:51 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Mandya Deputy Commissioner Kumara has asked the nodal officers appointed in view of the ensuing Lok Sabha elections to make arrangements for the polls.

The district administration appointed the nodal officers in connection with the Parliamentary elections, and the works of each committees will be looked after by the respective nodal officers.

In total, 16 nodal officers have been appointed and the deputy commissioner, at a meeting in Mandya on Monday, asked the officers to work in coordination with regard to the works connected with the elections.

While the SVEEP and Model Code of Conduct Committee’s Nodal Officer will be the CEO of the Mandya Zilla Panchayat, the Law and Order and Security Committee will have the Suprintendent of Police as its nodal officer.

Other committees are like this: Human Resources Committee will be headed by the deputy director of land records; Election training – DIET Principal; Resource Mobilisation – Urban Project Director; Transport Committee – RTO; Cyber Website – NIC officer; EVM management – Social Welfare Officer; Election Expenditure – Zilla Panchayat Chief Accounts Officer; Ballot and Postal Ballot – MIMS Administrator. Likewise, 16 nodal officers have been appointed, a note said here.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.