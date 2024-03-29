LS polls: Ministers, Congress leaders meet Prasad

March 29, 2024 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - MYSURU

A day after meeting Chamarajanagar MP and senior BJP leader V. Srinivas Prasad at his residence in Mysuru, Minister-in-charge of Mysuru district H.C. Mahadevappa on Friday said he did not discuss politics with the veteran leader and the meeting was in connection with Mr Prasad completing 50 years in public life.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In electoral politics, Mr. Prasad has completed 50 years. This is something remarkable. In this connection, we met the leader and wished him. It was a courtesy meeting, there was no discussion about politics,” Dr. Mahadevappa told reporters in Chamarajanagar.

The meeting gains significance as the contest of Dr. Mahadevappa’s son Sunil Bose from Chamarajanagar (reserved) constituency is almost certain and Mr. Prasad maintains a lot of influence in Chamarajanagar, representing the seat for many years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Bose had also met Mr. Prasad and sought his blessings.

Senior Congress leaders including Minister in-charge of Chamarajanagar district K. Venkatesh had accompanied Dr. Mahadevappa to Mr. Prasad’s residence.

Mr. Prasad’s sons-in-law were the key aspirants for the BJP ticket from Chamarajanagar, after Mr. Prasad announced retirement from electoral politics. However, the party denied tickets to the family and has fielded S. Balaraj, former Kollegal MLA.

ADVERTISEMENT

Interestingly, Mohan, a son-in-law of Mr. Prasad, had met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah after the BJP announced ticket for the seat.

When his reaction was sought to his meeting with Mr. Prasad, Dr. Mahadevappa said, “We are political rivals but not enemies. We may have different ideologies. We have won and lost elections which are part of democracy. Being a veteran leader, we met him and sought his suggestions.”

The Congress has been working on various strategies to wrest the Mysuru and Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha seats from the BJP. In this connection, the party has been working on a plan of action, including bringing leaders from the BJP and JD(S) into the party fold ahead of the polls to improve the party’s chances of winning the polls.

ADVERTISEMENT

Though officially the ticket for Mr. Bose has not been announced, his candidature is almost certain and he has already campaigned in the constituency. His father too has been campaigning, meeting leaders, and seeking their support for his son, who was earlier planning to fight the polls from T. Narasipura constituency last year. But in the changed circumstances after the demise of R. Dhruvanarayan, former MP, Dr. Mahadevappa was asked to contest from T. Narsipura, and Darshan Dhruvanarayan, Mr. Dhruvanarayan’s son contested from Nanjangud from where he won.

Mr. Prasad has not commented on the Congress leaders’ meeting but the BJP was closely watching the developments.

Also, Mr. Prasad has also not commended after the BJP denied ticket to his family though his sons-in-law were key aspirants.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.