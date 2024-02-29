ADVERTISEMENT

LS polls: Meet on poll code enforcement in border districts

February 29, 2024 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Enforcement of model code of conduct in the inter-State border districts upon the notification of the Lok Sabha elections was discussed in Chamarajnagar on Thursday.

Chamarajanagar Deputy Commissioner Shilpa Nag and Tamil Nadu’s Dharmapuri District Collector K. Shanthi had a virtual meeting on the steps to be taken for strict enforcement of the poll code and the coordination between the authorities from the districts in this regard.

They discussed surveillance at the check-posts in border areas besides discussing the kind of coordination the officers of the both districts have to ensure for stern compliance of the poll code.

Superintendent of Police Padmini Sahu, and other officials from the Chamajarangar district besides the officials from Dharmapuri district took part in the meeting.

