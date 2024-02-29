GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

LS polls: Meet on poll code enforcement in border districts

February 29, 2024 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Enforcement of model code of conduct in the inter-State border districts upon the notification of the Lok Sabha elections was discussed in Chamarajnagar on Thursday.

Chamarajanagar Deputy Commissioner Shilpa Nag and Tamil Nadu’s Dharmapuri District Collector K. Shanthi had a virtual meeting on the steps to be taken for strict enforcement of the poll code and the coordination between the authorities from the districts in this regard.

They discussed surveillance at the check-posts in border areas besides discussing the kind of coordination the officers of the both districts have to ensure for stern compliance of the poll code.

Superintendent of Police Padmini Sahu, and other officials from the Chamajarangar district besides the officials from Dharmapuri district took part in the meeting.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.