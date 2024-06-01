Lok Sabha polls 2024: Many exit polls predict single-digit seats for Congress in State

The Congress in Karnataka, which banked on implementation of five guarantees in the Lok Sabha elections, will get single-digit seats, according to several exit polls.

The exit poll conducted by India Today-Axis My India, TV Bharatvarsh-Polstart, India TV-CNX, Jan Ki Baat, Republic TV-P MARQ, ABP News-C Voter and India News-D-Dynamics predicted 20-plus seats for the BJP-Janata Dal (S) alliance.

TV Bharatvarsh-Polstart predicted the highest number of eight seats to the Congress, while ABP News-C Voter and India Today-Axis My India gave 3 to 5 seats for the Congress.

Going by this, compared to 2019 results, the Congress would improve significantly but would fall below the expectations of party leaders and the cadre.

While KPCC president and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar predicted 20 seats for the Congress, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the party would win a minimum 15 seats and a maximum of 20.

Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Priyank Gandhi Vadra, and AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, had intensively campaigned for the Congress, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several Union Ministers crisscrossed the State during the two-phase election held in the State.

The Congress and JD (S) won just a single seat each in 2019, while the BJP emerged victorious in 25 and an Independent backed by the BJP won one seat.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders have pooh-poohed the exit polls. Mr. Shivakumar said: “Exit polls typically have low sample size and hence don’t get the numbers right. I, therefore, don’t have faith in exit polls... Congress will win double-digit seats in the State.”

