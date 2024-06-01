LS polls: Mandya all set for counting, 151 rounds of vote count awaited

Mandya Lok Sabha Constituency is among the Lok Sabha segments in the State that witnessed one of the highest voting percentages during the elections held last month. It reported 81.67 percent of polling. On June 4, the counting of votes will take place and the district administration has done all arrangements for the counting process.

In this connection, Mandya Deputy Commissioner Kumar addressed a press conference on Saturday where he said the counting will take place in Mandya University’s Commerce Block from 8 a.m..

Mandya Lok Sabha constituency comprises eight assembly constituencies – Srirangapatna, K.R. Pet, Mandya, Maddur, Melkote, Malavalli, K.R. Nagar, and Nagamangala.

The counting of votes polled in each assembly constituency will happen in two rooms each. In total, 16 rooms will be used for counting. A total of 112 tables will be used to count votes polled in EVMs. With regard to the postal ballots and ETPBS votes, the counting will happen in two rooms where 11 tables will be made available. Each constituency will have 14 tables and a total of 123 tables will be used for counting, the deputy commissioner told reporters.

A total of 151 rounds of counting will take place in all eight constituencies. The break-up of counting rounds assembly constituency-wise is like this – Malavalli 20, Maddur 19, Melkote 19, Mandya 19, Srirangapatna 18, Nagamangala 19, K.R. Pet 19, and K.R. Naggar 18.

Out of 17,79,075 voters in Mandya Lok Sabha Seat, 14,53,016 voters had cast their ballot.

A total of 400 counting staff have been appointed and they include 16 AROs, 128 counting supervisors, 128 counting assistants, and 128 micro-observers. For the counting of postal ballots and ETPBS, ADC H.L. Nagaraj will be in charge, and as many as 69 counting staff have been appointed, Dr Kumara said.

The entire counting process will be webcast with 123 cameras installed at the counting centre. As a security measure, the entire campus will be under camera surveillance.

He said ban orders will be in place in Mandya Lok Sabha constituency from 6 a.m. on June 4 to 6 a.m. on June 5. Victory processions have been prohibited and also bursting of crackers after the declaration of election results.

Dry day has been declared in the constituency from 6 p.m. of June 3 to 6 a.m. of June 5.