GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

LS polls: Lakshman lists out vision for Kodagu

March 31, 2024 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Congress candidate for Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency M. Lakshman addressing party workers during an election campaign at Virajpet in Kodagu on Sunday. Ministers H.C. Mahadevappa, K. Venkatesh, A.S. Ponnanna, MLA, former MLA Yathindra Siddaramaiah were present.

Congress candidate for Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency M. Lakshman addressing party workers during an election campaign at Virajpet in Kodagu on Sunday. Ministers H.C. Mahadevappa, K. Venkatesh, A.S. Ponnanna, MLA, former MLA Yathindra Siddaramaiah were present. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Congress candidate for Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency M. Lakshman on Sunday said in Virajpet that the Congress accredits its workers and stated that he is an example since he got the party ticket to fight the ensuing parliamentary elections though being a party worker like all of you.

Addressing party workers at Virajpet in Kodagu, he said the party acknowledged his service and fielded him in the elections though neither he had any political background nor money power. “I am a party worker like you. Yet the party recognised me and fielded me in the elections. This shows the party workers should not lose confidence as the day will always come when their service will be recognised. Always work for the party honestly,” he said.

Urging the party workers and leaders to help him win the elections, Mr. Lakshman said the party has rewarded him by giving him a ticket and it’s time for you to work for him for his victory so that he could work tirelessly for the people of Mysuru and Kodagu. “I want to take all sections of the society along if he wins the elections and focus on developing Mysuru and Kodagu.”

Maintaining that the UPA 1 and UPA 2 governments brought development to Kodagu besides the Siddaramaiah government then and now, he said there have been many projects that Kodagu received when the Congress was in power while listing out some of the works that the district got under the UPA governments and the Siddaramaiah government.

“What is the contribution of the BJP to Kodagu in the last ten years? It’s zero development. The BJP spreads communal hatred,” he charged, while assuring to take all communities along if he was elected.

Giving details of his vision for Kodagu, Mr. Lakshman said he will work to include Kodava language in the 8th Schedule besides working on forming a tourism development authority for Kodagu considering its tourism potential. “I will also strive in connection with the coffee prices. Price stability is one area which I will work in the interest of coffee growers,” he promised.

Mr. Lakshman said he travelled in about 30 Gram Panchayats along with A.S. Ponnanna, MLA. “There has been development in the segment though Mr. Ponnanna is a first-time MLA and has already brought several crores of rupees to the constituency for works,” he claimed .

Ministers in charge of Mysuru district H.C. Mahadevappa. in his address, recalled the works he initiated when he was the in-charge Minister for Kodagu and sought support for the party in the coming elections.

Minister in charge of Chamarajanagar district K. Venkatesh, A.S. Ponnanna, MLA, also spoke. Former MLA Yathindra Siddaramaiah was present.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.