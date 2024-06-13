ADVERTISEMENT

LS polls: Jagadish Shettar claims he got support of leaders from other parties too

Published - June 13, 2024 07:08 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

BJP leader Jagadish Shettar speaking at a press conference in Belagavi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: BADIGER P.K.

Jagadish Shettar, BJP leader who won the Lok Sabha elections from Belagavi, claimed that he had received help from some leaders from parties other than his own.

“I received help and support from some leaders from other parties too. However, I will not name them now. I will reveal their names at the appropriate time,’‘ he told reporters in Belagavi on Thursday. “Former Union Minister late Ananth Kumar used to say that election results were a product of an interplay between internal and external forces. Something similar has happened in my election too. But I do not want to speak about it now. I will reveal the names of those Opposition party leaders at the right time,” he said.

He, however, refused to comment on the differences among Congress leaders that have arisen over the results of the Chikkodi Parliamentary seat elections. He said that none of the Congress leaders were in touch with him. “I have no interest in the problems of the Congress. I think we should let the Congress face its issues itself,” he said.

