ADVERTISEMENT

LS polls: DC tells banks to watch out for suspicious transactions

February 23, 2024 09:17 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Commissioner Kumara presiding over the meeting of election nodal officers in Mandya. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, banks in Mandya have been asked to keep a watch on suspicious transactions, especially withdrawals or deposits above ₹10 lakh.

At a meeting of nodal officers appointed for the elections in Mandya on Thursday, Deputy Commissioner Kumara suggested that they keep a list of transactions in which cash transfers were done from one account to multiple accounts either through digital payments or bank transfers. “Such transactions need to be reported to us,” the DC told the Lead Bank Manager.

The Excise Department officials were asked to monitor details on the sales and conduct raids at places where liquor was sold unauthorized.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The DC asked the officers for video recordings during raids and seizure of cash or valuables.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US