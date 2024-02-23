LS polls: DC tells banks to watch out for suspicious transactions

February 23, 2024 09:17 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - MYSURU

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, banks in Mandya have been asked to keep a watch on suspicious transactions, especially withdrawals or deposits above ₹10 lakh.

At a meeting of nodal officers appointed for the elections in Mandya on Thursday, Deputy Commissioner Kumara suggested that they keep a list of transactions in which cash transfers were done from one account to multiple accounts either through digital payments or bank transfers. “Such transactions need to be reported to us,” the DC told the Lead Bank Manager.

The Excise Department officials were asked to monitor details on the sales and conduct raids at places where liquor was sold unauthorized.

The DC asked the officers for video recordings during raids and seizure of cash or valuables.