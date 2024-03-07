GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

LS polls: Congress likely to field 3 Ministers in reserved constituencies

The party is expected to release list of Karnataka candidates in two phases. It has completed discussion on candidates contesting 14 constituencies in the State

March 07, 2024 08:36 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Congress high command is likely to field three Ministers - H.C. Mahadevappa, K.H. Muniyappa, and B. Nagendra - in the Siddaramaiah-led government to contest the ensuing Lok Sabha elections. All three Ministers are expected to contest from reserved constituencies.

Mr. Mahadevappa, Social Welfare Minister, would be asked to contest from Chamarajanagar (SC) reserved constituency, while Mr. Muniyappa, Food and Civil Supplies Minister, is expected to be entering the electoral fray from Kolar (SC) constituency. Mr. Nagendra, Minister for Youth Empowerment, Sports, and Tribal Welfare, would be asked to contest from Ballari constituency (ST).

Batting for son

Sources in the party said pressure was mounting on Mr. Mahadevappa to contest from Chamarajanagar constituency though he was in favour of fielding his son Sunil Bose. However, legislators of the district have reportedly promised that they can ensure victory of the party candidate if Mr. Mahadevappa entered the fray.

Mr. Muniyappa, a seven-time MP and currently Minister in the Siddaramaiah-led government, is expected to enter the fray, with the condition that his daughter Roopakala M., KGF MLA, will be accommodated in the State ministry during the next Cabinet reshuffle.

As there was no winnable candidate in Ballari to take on the BJP, the party is expected to field Mr. Nagendra, who won the Assembly election on BJP ticket in 2008. He won four Assembly elections so far, two each from Kudligi and Ballari Rural constituencies. The BJP is expected to field former Minister B. Sriramulu from the constituency.

Meeting held

The Central Election Committee (CEC) of the Congress held its meeting on Wednesday in New Delhi, to finalise the party’s list of candidates, including Karnataka.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi, KPCC president and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said that the party would release a list of Karnataka candidates in two phases. The party has completed discussions on candidates contesting 14 constituencies in the State, he said. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, speaking in Bidar, said that list was under discussion and names of candidates may be finalised in two to three days.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.