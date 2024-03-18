GIFT a SubscriptionGift
LS poll: Mysuru SVEEP Committee set up, activities to start soon

March 18, 2024 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Mysuru Zilla Panchayat CEO K.M. Gayathri during the meeting on electoral awareness for stepping up SVEEP activities, in Mysuru on Monday.

Mysuru Zilla Panchayat CEO K.M. Gayathri during the meeting on electoral awareness for stepping up SVEEP activities, in Mysuru on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

With the announcement of Lok Sabha elections, the Mysuru District SVEEP Committee has come into force to increase voter participation during the ensuing elections and improve the poll percentage.

At a meeting here on Monday, Zillam Panchayat CEO and SVEEP Nodal Officer K.M. Gayathri told the officers engaged in SVEEP activities to effectively implement the SVEEP campaigns.

She called upon the officers to identify booths that reported poor voter turnout and take up steps for improving the poll percentage in the coming elections. “Plan effective SVEEP activities for making an impact,” she said.

She said the services of anganwadi assistants can be made use for making door-to-door visits for reaching out the message of participation in the elections.

“Nothing like voting. I vote for sure” is the slogan of this year’s SVEEP drives.

The poor voter turnout is a concern in Krishnaraja, Chamaraja, and Narasimharaja constituencies in Mysuru city. There has been no significant improvement in the participation of voters in elections with the turnout remaining discouraging since the past elections, including last year’s assembly elections.

The task before the officers is to identify the booths that reported poor turnout and take up SVEEP drives in a proactive way, identifying the factors.

The SVEEP activities have to primarily concentrate on the areas that reported low voter turn-out and that special drives have to be planned for making a larger impact.

