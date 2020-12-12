LS bypoll: ‘Reports on my name being finalised false’

Belagavi

12 December 2020

Satish Jarkiholi suspects vested interests have spread rumours

Satish Jarkiholi, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) working president, suspects that some vested interests are trying to spread rumours about him contesting the Lok Sabha bypolls from Belagavi.

“I belong to Belagavi district. I have served as a legislator for over two decades. I have spent a long time in the Congress and I am currently handling serious responsibilities in the KPCC. It is natural that my name is considered among the many that the party has shortlisted. However, it is not true that my name has been finalised for the party ticket. I suspect that some mischief-mongers are spreading some rumours,” he told journalists in Belagavi on Friday.

“The candidate for the Belagavi Lok Sabha bypolls will be decided in Belagavi and not in Bengaluru. The party has constituted a committee under the chairmanship of M.B. Patil for the purpose and a meeting has been conducted already. Another meeting will be held soon and the candidate will be finalised,” he said.

He said the next meeting would be conducted in Belagavi. He said he was not interested in the Lok Sabha bypolls as there was a lot of work to be done in State politics. “However, if the party decides that I should contest, I will obey the orders,” he said.

He asked the government to resolve issues plaguing transport workers. “The demand that they should be treated like department employees is pending. It should be met immediately,” he said. Any delay in resolving it will damage the corporations and cause inconvenience to the public, he said.