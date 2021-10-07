LPG tanker topples on Shiradi Ghat

Hassan

07 October 2021 20:06 IST

Traffic movement on the Shiradi Ghat stretch of NH-75 was affected on Thursday after a LPG bullet tanker toppled near Maranahalli in Sakleshpur taluk. The incident happened around 8.30 a.m. and the road was cleared for the traffic by evening.

The driver lost control over the vehicle while negotiating a curve. He was stuck in the vehicle for about one hour. The Fire and Emergency Services staff members from Sakleshpur reached the spot and rescued the driver. He has suffered injuries on his head and legs. The tanker was heading to Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh from Mangaluru.

K. Ranganath, District Fire Officer, told The Hindu that there was no gas leakage. Traffic was diverted to avoid any untoward incident. With the help of a crane, the road was cleared and the bullet tanker was shifted to another engine. The injured driver is under treatment.

