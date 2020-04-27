LPG leaks as tanker overturns

Tension prevailed in the villages near Murarayanahalli in Pavagada taluk of Tumakuru district after a bullet tanker carrying liquefied petroleum gas of HP company fell on its side and the gas started to leak from the tanker on Monday.
The police said that they have evacuated the area and have told the residents to not light stoves in the radius of a few kilometres from the place of the incident. Fire and Emergency Services department personnel were pressed into service and they are cooling the tanker so that it does not catch fire.
The tanker was going from Kunigal to Anantpur district in Andhra Pradesh. The driver lost control of the vehicle and it fell on its side and the LPG started to leak.
