LPG cylinder prices crosses ₹1,000 mark, household budgets shoot up

The steep hike [₹100 in April and May] has taken the price of the domestic LPG cylinder beyond the ₹1,000 mark for the first time.

The steep hike [₹100 in April and May] taking the price of the domestic LPG cylinder beyond the ₹1,000 mark for the first time, has drawn the ire of several citizens, who say they were already reeling under inflation and this has only added salt to their wounds.

The rising costs of fuel, foodgrains, edible oils, vegetables, power tariff, and now LPG cylinders, have only made household budgets go northwards.

“For the past two months, the price of the cylinder has been increasing steadily and has now crossed the ₹1,000 mark. The prices of all other food items have shot up. The only thing not increasing is our income. If we are forced to spend most of our earnings on food, then how do we manage other needs?,” said Sowmiya B., a homemaker from Mariyappanapalya.

The recent hike in hotel bills, also due to steep hike in commercial gas cylinder prices among other issues, pushed many students and single people working and staying away from families in the city to start cooking at home.

However, they have been impacted badly owing to rising food and cylinder prices. Amin Borhan, a Bangalore University student, said, earlier, he used to eat out on most days, but switched to cooking due to rising bills for eating out. “How can students like me buy a cylinder for ₹1,000? We are not able to afford that as well now,” he said.

Viraj, an auto driver, said that they were already suffering from low volumes of business and now the LPG cylinder prices had hit them hard. “Many times, when I go to buy groceries or vegetables it’s already more than my daily income. How do we manage to survive?,” he lamented.