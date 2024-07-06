Loyalists plan birthday bash for Siddaramaiah in Hubballi next month

Senior leaders and Ministers in the State Congress government, who are loyal to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, are planning a big bash on his birthday on August 12 in Hubballi, which has gained significance amid talk that Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC chief D.K. Shivakumar might stake claim to the Chief Minister’s post after two-and-a-half years of this government’s tenure.

With Mr. Shivakumar making his Chief Ministerial ambitions clear on several occasions, speculation about a mid-term rejig has remained an undercurrent in the government.

Message to high command

Loyalists of the Chief Minister are expected to use the birthday platform to send a message to the party high command about his popularity and the necessity of continuing him as the Chief Minister for the full five-year term.

Sources in the Congress said Ministers and loyalists of the Chief Minister such as H.C. Mahadevappa, Byrathi Suresh, K.N. Rajanna, Santosh Lad, and other AHINDA leaders have planned to hold the mega birthday bash to project Mr. Siddaramaiah as the “undisputed backward classes leader” of the State. It is planned as a “show of strength” with leaders of backward class communities, minorities, and Dalit communities likely to be invited.

Message of unity

In fact, ahead of the State Legislative Assembly elections 2023, loyalists held a major function at Davangere on August 3, 2022, to mark the 75th birthday of Mr. Siddaramaiah. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attended the function, where both Mr. Siddaramaiah and Mr. Shivakumar hugged and sent out a message of unity to the party cadre.

A decade ago, in 2012, the Congress leaders, sensing victory in the 2013 Assembly polls, had celebrated Mr. Siddaramaiah’s 65th birthday in a big way.

A few days ago (on June 27), Vokkaliga seer Chandrashekaranatha Swami had appealed to Mr. Siddaramaiah to give up the Chief Minister’s post to Mr. Shivakumar. And this appeal had resulted in a war of words between factions of the two leaders.

Later, both leaders appealed to their loyalists and seers not to make political statements that would damage the image of the government. Mr. Shivakumar also issued a stern warning, asking party functionaries to refrain from making public statements on leadership issues. He warned that disciplinary action will be taken against those who fail to comply.