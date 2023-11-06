Lower fee for meritorious students in KLE PU colleges

November 06, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - HUBBALLI

KLE Society colleges offering integrated coaching for PU science and commerce courses will provide fee concessions to meritorious students based on their Class X score and will also hold eligibility tests for scholarships.

Addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Monday, Senior Director of KLE Society, Belagavi, Shankaranna Munavalli said that there were seven KLE PU Colleges including Prerana PU College in Hubballi that were offering integrated coaching for science and commerce students and in all these college meritorious students would be given admission at a lower fee and scholarships would also be provided. The other colleges are in Chikkodi, Gokak, Bengaluru, Belagavi and Nippani.

Mr. Munavalli said, “We are already providing fee concessions, but many students and parents are unaware of this. In order to sensitise the public on the fee concessions and scholarships being offered, we plan to conduct eligibility test ‘KLES I-SET’ for selecting students. Tentatively the tests will be held on November 26, December 17, 2023 and on May 5, 2024. Students can appear for any one of them”.

Mr. Munavalli said that students with 80% and above marks in SSLC and 75% and above in CBSE/ICSE examinations could appear for the eligibility test to be held at all the KLE institutions spread over the region. This apart, 25 students with marks over 97% in Class X would get 50% fee concession, and 25 students with marks over 95% would get 25% fee concession. Along with them, two school toppers with over 95% marks would also get 50% fee concession, he said.

Mr. Munavalli said that there were over 2,500 seats available in the seven colleges and in every college 125 students would be offered concessional fees. Students with good achievements in sports would also be given admission at concessional fee, he said.

Principals of various KLE-run colleges Prof. Srinivas Likki, Prof. Mallikarjunrao Dadi, Prof. Vittal Bhat, Prof. S.L.Patil and Prof. Rajendra Prasad spoke about the achievements of respective colleges. Prof. Vittal Bhat said that in commerce stream, they were offering coaching for those appearing for CPT for chartered accountancy.

