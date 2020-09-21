Low-lying bridge onthe Doni submerged

Heavy rain in Talikoti and surrounding areas in Vijayapura district led to the submergence of a low-lying bridge on the river Doni.

Residents of villages such as Hadaginal, Harnal, Shivapur and Nagur had to take a longer route than usual to reach their destinations. The Hanuman temple in Talikoti was closed as water entered the temple.

In other parts of the district, however, there was reduced rainfall and water that was overflowing bridges on Pandharpur Road and Solapur Road receded. However, the police did not allow full resumption of traffic on these bridges.

Rain was intermittent in Belagavi district and Bagalkot districts. But there were no reports of damage.

Farmers saved two youths who were trying to cross the flooded bridge in Ugargol village on Sunday evening. Their motorcycle was caught in the currents and the youths ran behind it to catch it. The farmers sensed that that would risk their lives and rushed to the help of the youths. They then pulled motorcycle to safety and rescued the youths.