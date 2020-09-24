Low-key, virtual convocation function at Central University of Karnataka

Students who graduated from the Central University of Karnataka were deprived of an opportunity to wear their convocation gowns and get their degrees and medals from dignitaries in a festive atmosphere this time.

For, the fifth convocation of the university was held in a virtual mode, barring a few formalities, thanks to the COVID-19 situation.

In a low-key affair on the university campus at Kadaganchi in Aland taluk, Kalaburagi district, only faculty members and a few guests, including M.G. Biradar, who was one of the five recipients of honorary doctorate, were present.

The convocation began at 11 a.m. with an academic procession followed by the singing of the Naada Geethe and the Vishwavidyala Geethe by Jagadevi Jangamashetty and her team from the university’s Music Department.

Just as Chancellor of the university N.R. Shetty remotely declared the opening of the convocation, Vice-Chancellor H.M. Maheshwaraiah welcomed the guests and participants, apart from briefing about the university’s milestone achievements in the last few years.

Five individuals — folklorist and writer M.G. Biradar, Kannada novelist S.L. Bhyrappa, environmentalist Saalumarada Timmakka, Kannada poet Channaveer Kanavi and space scientist K. Sivan — were chosen for honorary doctorate. However, only Mr. Biradar could attend the convocation to receive the honour.

As many as 665 undergraduate and post-graduate students who passed their respective courses were awarded with degrees. And, 25 candidates received Ph.Ds.

As many as 38 students were honoured with gold medals for scoring the highest marks in their respective programmes.

Krishnakanth Prabhu A.V., a graduate of M.Tech in Computer Aided Design Manufacture and Automation (CADMA), who scored 98 % to top the university across disciplines, bagged the Prof. A.M. Pathan Gold Medal for 2019.

Chairman of University Grants Commission D.P. Singh remotely delivered the convocation address. Pro-Vice-Chancellor G.R. Naik and Registrar Mustaq Ahmed I. Patel and others were present.